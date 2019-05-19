|
Brenda Marie Raynor
1942 ~ 2019
D'Iberville
Brenda Marie Raynor, 77, of D'Iberville, MS passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 in D'Iberville.
Mrs. Raynor was a lifelong resident of the coast. She was of the Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alma Boney Babuchna; her sister, Mary; and her brothers, John and Paul.
Mrs. Raynor's survivors include her husband, Robert Raynor; her sons, Robert Raynor, Jr. and Richard (Amber) Raynor; her granddaughter, Madeline; her sisters, Lana Martin, Lenda Winterstein and Pamela Wilkerson; and her brothers, Harrell Babuchna, Eldon Babuchna, Weldon Babuchna and Gerald Babuchna.
Funeral services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Swetman Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 19, 2019