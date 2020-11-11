Brenda Sue Lee
October 26, 1959 - November 7,2020
Pascagoula
Brenda Sue Lee, age 61 of Pascagoula, MS, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Mobile, AL. She was born to the late Henry Ford Lee and Inez Daughdrill Lee on October 26, 1959.
Brenda was a mortgage banker for over 28 years. Upon retirement, she moved to Southwest Florida and made many wonderful, lifelong friends. She volunteered with the local church and loved working in their thrift store. She moved back home to Pascagoula due to health reasons and enjoyed being back with her family.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her brothers Ronnie Lee and Wendell Lee; and sisters Dawn Hall and Vickey Lee.
Those left to treasure her memory are her three daughters, Nicole (Phillip) Perry, Laura (Doug) Cole, and Emily Fulton; four grandchildren, Joseph Perry, Lauryn Perry, Dillon Cole and Sawyer Cole; her longest and dearest friend Cassandra Dillon; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
Brenda requested a private celebration of her life with close family and friends. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days, including the staff of Dr. Brian Persing at the Mitchell Cancer Institute.
Holder-Wells Funeral Home in Moss Point, Mississippi is in charge of the arrangements.