Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richmond-August Funeral Home
184 Main St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 436-6722
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Wallace


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Wallace Obituary
Brenda Wallace

Dec. 18, 1955--Nov. 17, 2049

Gulfport

Brenda Marie Wallace was born Dec. 18, 1955, to the late Willie and Juliette Harvey in Gulfport, MS. She was educated in the North Gulfport School System and Harrison Central High School. Brenda retired as a Certified Nursing Assistant where she passionately cared for those who could no longer care for themselves. She was a life-long member of Washington Chapel C.M.E. Church of Gulfport, MS.

Brenda enjoyed traveling across the country, decorating, and spending time with family. Her stop in Jackson, MS was a life-changing moment where she met her now-husband, Anthany Wallace. The two have been inseparable for the last 26 years. They enjoyed many days raising their children, grandchildren, traveling, enjoying life together, and effortlessly pouring into the lives of others.

Standing at Heaven's Gate awaiting her arrival are her parents. Cherishing all of her beautiful memories left on Earth are her husband, Anthany; five daughters: Savona (Miguel) Aponte of Tamaqua, PA, Tyjuana Cox of Gulfport, MS, Antina (Joseph) Cox of Jackson, MS, Yolanda Penn of Gulfport, MS, and Emoni Phelps of Omaha, NE; nine grandchildren: Teko Hatfield, Jr., Brianna Yulfo, Jaylen Cox, Day'sha Patton, Bianca Patton, Deja McDaniel, Desmond McDaniel, Jr., MyTia Penn, and Bella Aponte; nine siblings: Willie (Georgette) Cox of Pass Christian, MS, Johnnie Thompson of Gulfport, MS, James Cox of Biloxi, MS, Harry Cox, Deborah (Keith) Ferguson, Janice (John) Robertson, Patricia Sims, Juliette Harvey, and Williette Harvey all of Gulfport, MS; one goddaughter: Ma'Riyah Harvey; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Visitation 1 PM, Service 2 PM, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Updates call 228-436-6722 or visit Www.InfinityFuneralHomes.Com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -