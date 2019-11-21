|
Brenda Wallace
Dec. 18, 1955--Nov. 17, 2049
Gulfport
Brenda Marie Wallace was born Dec. 18, 1955, to the late Willie and Juliette Harvey in Gulfport, MS. She was educated in the North Gulfport School System and Harrison Central High School. Brenda retired as a Certified Nursing Assistant where she passionately cared for those who could no longer care for themselves. She was a life-long member of Washington Chapel C.M.E. Church of Gulfport, MS.
Brenda enjoyed traveling across the country, decorating, and spending time with family. Her stop in Jackson, MS was a life-changing moment where she met her now-husband, Anthany Wallace. The two have been inseparable for the last 26 years. They enjoyed many days raising their children, grandchildren, traveling, enjoying life together, and effortlessly pouring into the lives of others.
Standing at Heaven's Gate awaiting her arrival are her parents. Cherishing all of her beautiful memories left on Earth are her husband, Anthany; five daughters: Savona (Miguel) Aponte of Tamaqua, PA, Tyjuana Cox of Gulfport, MS, Antina (Joseph) Cox of Jackson, MS, Yolanda Penn of Gulfport, MS, and Emoni Phelps of Omaha, NE; nine grandchildren: Teko Hatfield, Jr., Brianna Yulfo, Jaylen Cox, Day'sha Patton, Bianca Patton, Deja McDaniel, Desmond McDaniel, Jr., MyTia Penn, and Bella Aponte; nine siblings: Willie (Georgette) Cox of Pass Christian, MS, Johnnie Thompson of Gulfport, MS, James Cox of Biloxi, MS, Harry Cox, Deborah (Keith) Ferguson, Janice (John) Robertson, Patricia Sims, Juliette Harvey, and Williette Harvey all of Gulfport, MS; one goddaughter: Ma'Riyah Harvey; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
Visitation 1 PM, Service 2 PM, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Updates call 228-436-6722 or visit Www.InfinityFuneralHomes.Com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 21, 2019