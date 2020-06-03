Brenda Eloise Williams



October 4, 1965 - May 28, 2020



Gulfport



Brenda Eloise Williams was born on October 4, 1965, to Sam and Wonzie Williams in Gulfport, Mississippi. She was the youngest of seven children. Brenda was a graduate of Harrison Central High School in Lyman, Mississippi. She had a love for the game of basketball, which she played from middle school through college. She continued to play with a local women's league called "The Dominos AAU team." Brenda worked at the United States Postal Service in Gulfport, until her illness impacted her ability to continue. She departed this life on May 28, 2020.



She is proceeded in death by her father, Sam Williams, Jr.; her mother, Wonzie Williams; her brother, Waymon Williams; her sister, Lee Alice Williams; and her niece, April Stanley



Brenda leaves behind three sons: Darion Bester, Mychael Brandyn Bester, and Jalen Williams; three sisters, Glaudette L. Williams, Rita (Williams) Braxton, and Jacqueline E. Williams; a brother, Charles R. Williams; two beautiful grandchildren, Kyngston Ja'Cion Butler and Jordyn Brynniegh Rose Bester; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.



Viewing/Visitation is on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, located at 15452 O'Neal Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.



Graveside services will be on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Monroe Memorial Park at 10185 Canal Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503, at 2:00 p.m.





