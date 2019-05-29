|
|
Brian Trevor Clark
1975 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Mr. Brian Trevor Clark, age 43, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Brian was a native of New Orleans, LA, growing up on the West Bank. He was a self-employed insurance adjuster and former real estate associate broker.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Clark.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Angelia Clark, father, Roger L. Clark, grandmother, Donna Clark, sister, Gina (Frederick) Sheppard, niece, Sophia Sheppard and nephew, Patrick Sheppard.
Visitation will be on Saturday, June 1, from 1pm until 3pm, at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home.
We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the entire Gulfport Memorial staff and to Dr. Allison Wall and the staff at the Medical Oncology Clinic. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorial donations be made to the Gulfport Memorial Hospital Foundation Oncology Fund, PO Box 940 Gulfport, MS 39502."
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 29, 2019