Brian John Dowd



June 24, 1954-October 14, 2018



Gulfport



On Sunday, October 14, 2018 in Gulfport, Mississippi Brian John Dowd was called home at the age of 64. The world lost a brother, father, and grandfather.



Brian was born June 24, 1954 in Manhattan, New York to a beautiful family with 6 other siblings. He was a beloved brother and was known to always be ready to laugh and joke with those around him.



He spent his life working for the United States Army. There he achieved a rank of Sergeant First Class, E07, and was a veteran of the Gulf War. He leaves behind many awards and accolades from his career including an Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Award and a National Defense Service medal. In his life and his work he made his family proud.



Brian is survived by his two sons, Brian and Stephen Dowd, as well as his two grandsons, Declan and Conor Dowd. Brian John Dowd will be remembered as a hardworking man, a caring brother, and a loving grandfather.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store