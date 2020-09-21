1/1
Brian Dowd
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian John Dowd

June 24, 1954-October 14, 2018

Gulfport

On Sunday, October 14, 2018 in Gulfport, Mississippi Brian John Dowd was called home at the age of 64. The world lost a brother, father, and grandfather.

Brian was born June 24, 1954 in Manhattan, New York to a beautiful family with 6 other siblings. He was a beloved brother and was known to always be ready to laugh and joke with those around him.

He spent his life working for the United States Army. There he achieved a rank of Sergeant First Class, E07, and was a veteran of the Gulf War. He leaves behind many awards and accolades from his career including an Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Award and a National Defense Service medal. In his life and his work he made his family proud.

Brian is survived by his two sons, Brian and Stephen Dowd, as well as his two grandsons, Declan and Conor Dowd. Brian John Dowd will be remembered as a hardworking man, a caring brother, and a loving grandfather.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved