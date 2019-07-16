|
|
Dr. Brian O'Neil
Aug 18, 1966 - July 9, 2019
BILOXI
Dr. Brian O'Neil, 52, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Louisville, KY.
Brian was born August 18, 1966 in San Diego CA. He grew up in Louisville, KY and Yorba Linda, CA. He is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and the University of Louisville School of Dentistry. Brian served 10 years in the US Navy as a dental officer. He was also a long time resident of Biloxi, MS where he had a private dental practice.
He is survived by his siblings Tom (Penny) O'Neil, Bob O'Neil, Ron O'Neil, Tara (Jmy) O'Neil, Shana (Hunter) Cassady, Jay (Laurie) O'Neil; step-mother Sara O'Neil; and former wives Kari O'Neil and Amy Dyer Carver.
He is preceded in death by his mother Kitty O'Neil, father Bob O'Neil, and brother Don O'Neil.
Celebration of Brian's life are still being finalized.
Contributions in memory of Brian may be made to Wayside Mission, 423 East Jefferson Street, Louisville 40202.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 16, 2019