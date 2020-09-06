Brian Patrick Schafer, Sr, MD
May 16, 1959-September 2, 2020
Hudsonville, MI
On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Brian Patrick Schafer, Sr, MD, husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his beloved Maple Lane cabin at the age of 61.
Senior was born on May 16, 1959 in Rosebush, MI to Gerald (Chum) and Pat Schafer. He earned his Medical Doctorate in 1988 from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and served the community as a cardiologist for 30 years. He also dedicated 17 years of active duty service in the United States Air Force where he achieved the rank of Lt. Colonel.
On April 26, 1986, he married the love of his life, his cherished wife of 34 years, Christine Schafer, MD and together, they raised: Tiffany Schafer, Brittany (Schafer) Jones, MD and Ed Jones, DO, Brian Schafer, Jr. and Christi Schafer, Stason (Schafer) Vandegrift, MD and Drew Vandegrift and Brian Stone. Senior has 8 grandchildren: Sam Schafer, William Jones, Gracie Jones, Charlie Jones, George Jones, Brian Schafer III (Trey), Olivia Schafer and baby Vandegrift (due April 2021). Senior is also survived by his mother Patricia Schafer (Jack Hartupee) of Mt. Pleasant; brother Michael (Kiyomi) Schafer of Midland; and sisters Jill Schafer Maxwell and Jennifer Hess (Ted), both of Tucson, AZ.
Senior lived life to the fullest and his enthusiasm for life enriched the lives of everyone around him. He was a skilled musician and taught himself, then others, how to play music and fostered a love of music in others. He was a dedicated outdoorsman and steward of his treasured Michigan land. He loved and was dearly loved by his many family and friends. He is remembered as our glue, our gravity, our true compass.
He was preceded in death by his father Gerald (Chum) Schafer.
A Funeral Mass for Senior will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, with Fr. Don Henkes officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held outside on the west lawn of Clark Family Funeral Chapel in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, September 7, and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8.
or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel
Memorial donations may be made to the Wheatland Music Organization.
You may view Senior's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
.