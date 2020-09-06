1/1
Brian Patrick Schafer M.D. Sr.
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Patrick Schafer, Sr, MD

May 16, 1959-September 2, 2020

Hudsonville, MI

On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Brian Patrick Schafer, Sr, MD, husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his beloved Maple Lane cabin at the age of 61.

Senior was born on May 16, 1959 in Rosebush, MI to Gerald (Chum) and Pat Schafer. He earned his Medical Doctorate in 1988 from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and served the community as a cardiologist for 30 years. He also dedicated 17 years of active duty service in the United States Air Force where he achieved the rank of Lt. Colonel.

On April 26, 1986, he married the love of his life, his cherished wife of 34 years, Christine Schafer, MD and together, they raised: Tiffany Schafer, Brittany (Schafer) Jones, MD and Ed Jones, DO, Brian Schafer, Jr. and Christi Schafer, Stason (Schafer) Vandegrift, MD and Drew Vandegrift and Brian Stone. Senior has 8 grandchildren: Sam Schafer, William Jones, Gracie Jones, Charlie Jones, George Jones, Brian Schafer III (Trey), Olivia Schafer and baby Vandegrift (due April 2021). Senior is also survived by his mother Patricia Schafer (Jack Hartupee) of Mt. Pleasant; brother Michael (Kiyomi) Schafer of Midland; and sisters Jill Schafer Maxwell and Jennifer Hess (Ted), both of Tucson, AZ.

Senior lived life to the fullest and his enthusiasm for life enriched the lives of everyone around him. He was a skilled musician and taught himself, then others, how to play music and fostered a love of music in others. He was a dedicated outdoorsman and steward of his treasured Michigan land. He loved and was dearly loved by his many family and friends. He is remembered as our glue, our gravity, our true compass.

He was preceded in death by his father Gerald (Chum) Schafer.

A Funeral Mass for Senior will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, with Fr. Don Henkes officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held outside on the west lawn of Clark Family Funeral Chapel in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, September 7, and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8. Those unable to attend are invited to join the services via a live broadcast at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9. To do so, please visit the webcasting link at Senior's Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. Memorial donations may be made to the Wheatland Music Organization. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

You may view Senior's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
September 5, 2020
Dr Schafer was my cardiologist for ten years and I must say he was the very best Doctor you could ever find!! Kind, caring, patient, and so, so wise. A wonderful man in every way! I’m now 84 years old, I’ve been to many, many doctors in my lifetime but there will only ever be one that lives on in my heart......Dr Brian Schafer!!
Ruth Ymker
Acquaintance
September 5, 2020
Even though we knew Brian for a relatively short time we grew to love his zest for life and people. We will be forever grateful for the wondeful daughter-in-law he presented and the joy she brings to us and our beloved son Drew.
Mark & Laurie Vandegrift
Friend
September 5, 2020
Thoughts of Tranquility Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mark Vandegrift
September 5, 2020
Brian was a very close neighbor and friend. We bow hunted together when he was young several times and had a lot of fun. Kevan Kunik We both have very fond memories of Brian growing up. Brian will truly be missed and our thoughts go out to all the family.
Collette & Kevan Kunik
Neighbor
September 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Collette & Kevan Kunik
Neighbor
September 5, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 5, 2020
Dear Shafer family
In this time of sadness, may the sincere sympathy of family and friends help to comfort you.
Sincerely Emma Jean and Leon(Buz) Bowerman
Leon Bowerman
Friend
September 5, 2020
Deep Condolences to the family. Brian will be missed. David and Theresa Canterbury
Theresa Canterbury
Friend
September 4, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Erin Stone
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved