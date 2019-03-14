Brianna Marie Tringale



Washington



Brianna Marie Tringale, 34, of Washington DC, passed away Friday, March 08, 2019 at Sibley Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, March 16 at St.Paul's Methodist Church located at 10401 Armory Ave. in Kensington, MD. A celebration of life reception will immediately follow in the church fellowship hall. There will be a private interment at a later date. Brianna was born on September 17, 1984, in Pascagoula, MS. She graduated from Pascagoula High School and then attended The University of Mississippi, where she earned her bachelor's degree and studied abroad in China. After graduating from Ole Miss, she attended Georgetown University and received a master's degree in Security Studies. Brianna is survived by her loving husband, Chris and their dog Nomar; her parents, Jeff and Darlene Phillips of Pascagoula MS; and her brother, Dr. Brandon Phillips of Birmingham, Al. She is also survived by her Tringale family that she treasured: father and mother in-law, Steve and Peggy Tringale of Reading, MA, and brothers-in-law, Andy and Steve (Ashley) Tringale also of Reading, MA, and Nana, Mary Tringale, of Saugus, MA. She will be missed by uncles, aunts, cousins and her very special Godparents, Roy and Wilda Cain of Pascagoula, Ms., along with many friends and her dearest friend, Kristen Sparks of Oxford,MS. As an expression of sympathy, and in dedication to Brianna's devotion to animal rescue, donations can be made to Lucky Dog and The House Rabbit Society. Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary