Britney Renee Peterson-Wilson
November 24, 2020
Perkinston, Mississippi - Britney Renee Peterson – Wilson, age 36, of Necaise Crossing, MS, passed away on November 24, 2020.
Britney was a graduate of Hancock County High School. She spent her life working in the food service industry and was the deli manger at Peterson's Chevron. She loved all of her customers and knew most on a first name basis. Britney would greet them every morning for breakfast and she took great pride in serving them.
Britney's main hobbies were being a loving wife and mother to 3 beautiful boys, and if the weather was good, you could find the family fishing the day away. She was a faithful member of Heaven Bound Church of Gulfport and was a devout Christian.
Britney was preceded in death by her daughter, Heavynn Leigh Wilson; her mother, Betty Marie Abadie; her grandmother, Ethel Marie Moran; her great- aunt, Adell Locher; and her uncle, Dennis Peterson.
Britney is survived by her husband of eight and a half of the best years, Todd Wilson; her father, Bradley Peterson (stepmother, Tricia); her stepfather, Robert Abrdie; her sons, seven year old Kayson, five year old Zander, and two year old Reece; her brother, Coty Abrdie of Kiln, her sister, Tiffany Howard (Forest) of Picayune, her brother, Bailey Peterson (Jordan Ladner) of Necaise Crossing; her nieces and nephew, Olivia, Kaidence and Ryland Howard, her paternal grandparents, Barbara and Earis Petersing; her aunts who played the role of a mother figure after her mother passed; Mary Lebo and Cheryl Summers; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Todd and the boys would like to thank everyone for all the love and support Britney and her family has been shown over this past year. While her battle was short in length, it was very hard on her. Britney said early on the "God is going to heal me, or he will teach me to fly, but either way, I'm going to be fine!" and we are sure she is just fine in heaven. Britney's faith in God, love of her husband and three boys is what kept her pushing forward. She was also fond of saying "We are not promised tomorrow, make sure you are pleasing God, loving your family, and living your life today!" this wasn't something she just said, she lived it every day. She and her family made every day over the past year count!
Todd and the boys would also like to say a very special thank you to Aunt Nacy (Nay Nay) Lebo. For all the help, love, and support she freely gave day or night to help the family, we love you Nay Nay. Thank you to Ash and JuJu, Britney loved you more than you will ever know.
The family would like you to remember that even when the cancer was at it worst and Britney was the sickest he had every been, she never questioned God, she never got mad, she never said "why me" or grumbled about having this disease. She KNEW that her struggle would bring glory to GOD and that's how she wanted it.
Thank you all, God Bless.
A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, a second visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 with the funeral service starting at 2:00 p.m. at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian, MS. Burial will follow at Standard Sandhill Cemetery.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com