Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
9113 Kiln Delisle Road
Pass Christian, MS
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
9113 Kiln Delisle Road
Pass Christian, MS
Britt Bennett


1930 - 2019
Britt Bennett Obituary
SFC Britt Bennett, U.S. Army, Retired

1930-2019

Pass Christian

SFC Britt I. Bennett, U.S. Army, Retired, age 88, of Pass Christian joined his beloved wife in Heaven on August 11, 2019.

He was born in Kiln, Mississippi on August 21, 1930. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; his mother, Ollie; his father, Samuel; brothers, Sam, Harris, Jim, and Louis; and his sister, Ruby Bennett Bentz.

He is survived by his son, Delbert Bennett of West End, NC; his daughter, Donna Bennett Churchill of El Paso, TX; grandchildren, Derek Bennett, Dale Churchill III, Brittnea Churchill Stephens (husband, Dean Stephens), and Ashley Bennett; great-grandchildren, Adison Churchill, Lucas Stephens, Amy Snow White-Churchill, Dale Churchill IV, and Magdalina Lorraine Churchill; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He proudly served his country as a member of the Armed Forces. He served in the Army for over twenty years. He was a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War. Upon leaving military service, he worked for Texas Instruments. He retired and returned home to Pass Christian, Mississippi in 2004. Family and friends were his passion and delight.

Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 am on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian. The funeral service will be at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Alphonse Malley Cemetery.

An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
