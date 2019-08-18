|
|
SFC Britt Bennett, U.S. Army, Retired
1930-2019
Pass Christian
SFC Britt I. Bennett, U.S. Army, Retired, age 88, of Pass Christian joined his beloved wife in Heaven on August 11, 2019.
He was born in Kiln, Mississippi on August 21, 1930. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; his mother, Ollie; his father, Samuel; brothers, Sam, Harris, Jim, and Louis; and his sister, Ruby Bennett Bentz.
He is survived by his son, Delbert Bennett of West End, NC; his daughter, Donna Bennett Churchill of El Paso, TX; grandchildren, Derek Bennett, Dale Churchill III, Brittnea Churchill Stephens (husband, Dean Stephens), and Ashley Bennett; great-grandchildren, Adison Churchill, Lucas Stephens, Amy Snow White-Churchill, Dale Churchill IV, and Magdalina Lorraine Churchill; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He proudly served his country as a member of the Armed Forces. He served in the Army for over twenty years. He was a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War. Upon leaving military service, he worked for Texas Instruments. He retired and returned home to Pass Christian, Mississippi in 2004. Family and friends were his passion and delight.
Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 am on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian. The funeral service will be at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Alphonse Malley Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 18, 2019