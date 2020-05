He was a wonderful , good man, great father, great grandfather. A son who his Mother could always count on. His kindness knew no bounds. He loved & served God thru his work with the church. Always willing to give a hand with a smile on his face, asking nothing in return. The love of his life was his wife, Geri. The pride of his life were his three daughters. We will miss the many good times we spent together. He is at peace & surely in the arms of our Lord. To his family, we are so very sorry for your great lost. All our love, Tom & Martha

Martha Curry

