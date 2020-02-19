|
|
Bruce Terrell Campbell
July 24, 1952-Feb. 13, 2020
Jackson, AL
Bruce Terrell Campbell, 67, of Jackson, Alabama, passed away February 13, 2020 in Gulfport. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2:30pm on Wednesday, February 19th at the Biloxi National Cemetery.
Bruce, "Terry" as his family called him, was born in Hattiesburg, MS in 1952. He was the youngest of nine children and the only boy. Being the only boy and the baby of the family he always had his older sisters to watch over and protect him but, he still managed to get in trouble when they weren't looking. He attended Purvis High School even though he would have much rather be fishing or climbing trees.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1971, assigned to Co A 1/ 29th Infantry, which served in Korea. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Marksman, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and a Service Stripe during his time.
Bruce had a talent of woodworking and enjoyed many a day designing and building anything from cabinets and tables for friends to pinewood derby cars with his grandson. He earned a black belt in Karate and shared an interest for cooking with his daughter. He was passionate about music. He was often seen holding a guitar and strumming a tune. He played in a rock band with friends in the late 1970's to early1980's. He loved his vegetable garden, flowers and sitting outside with his dogs. Visits with "Paw-Paw" were cherished greatly and he loved every moment with his grandchildren. He loved to sing to his granddaughters and make them laugh. Bruce was a jolly man with a hearty laugh, a gentle smile and a kind loving heart. His hugs and sweet words could fix any problem. He was his daughter's hero.
He is preceded in death by parents, Styles Bruce Campbell and Gertie Artiemishie Cook Campbell, his sisters Vonceil Campbell, Lucille Anderson, Dymple Thompson, Gwen Taylor, Sarah Rayborn, Gaye Barrett, and his wife Aleta Campbell.
He is survived by his daughter from his first marriage, Madelena Campbell (Charlie Owenby), his grandchildren Jackson Owenby, Emery Claire Owenby, Anniston Owenby and Adalyn Owenby of Long Beach, his sisters Hazel Anderson of Purvis and Geraldine McNabb or Columbia as well as several nieces and nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Memorial Oncology Fund.
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 19, 2020