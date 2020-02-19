|
|
Bryan E. Thompson, Sr.
1930 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Bryan E. Thompson, Sr., age 89, of Biloxi, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on February 16, 2020.
He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, the love of his life, Ann S. Thompson; his daughters, Mary, Theresa and Catherine; his son, Timothy, Sr.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Patrick, Bryan, Jr., a grandson, Timothy, Jr., and a great-grandson, Bryan, IV.
He joined the Air Force in 1949 and was stationed at Keesler AFB where he was a Staff Sergeant and taught electronics. After his service in the Military, he began his 30 year career with South Central Bell and retired as Toll Supervisor. He was president of the Telephone Pioneers of America and belonged to the Biloxi Exchange Club where he was awarded treasurer of the year.
The family would like to give special thanks to Cari, Jessica, Rev. John, and everyone at SAAD's Hospice and to Monique H., Gloria, and Anna for their extraordinary love and care.
A graveside service will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 11 am in the Biloxi National Cemetery.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 19, 2020