Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
4901 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
(228) 826-4511
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Machpelah Cemetery
Pascagoula, MS
Bryant Fountain


1944 - 2019
Bryant Fountain Obituary
Bryant Byron Lee Fountain

1944 - 2019

Vancleave

Bryant Byron Lee Fountain, age 74, of Vancleave, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing the guitar.

Bryant is preceded in death by his parents, Newton and Josephine Fountain; daughter, Darlene Fountain; siblings, Stanley Fountain, Jody Fountain, B.C. Corbello, and Mary Dean.

Survivors include his daughters, Angie Parish and Michelle Warren; sons, David Fountain, Eugene Fountain, and Johnny Fountain; and sister, Mrs. Bobbie Parnell.

There will be a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula, MS. The Vancleave Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
