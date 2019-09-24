|
Bryant Byron Lee Fountain
1944 - 2019
Vancleave
Bryant Byron Lee Fountain, age 74, of Vancleave, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing the guitar.
Bryant is preceded in death by his parents, Newton and Josephine Fountain; daughter, Darlene Fountain; siblings, Stanley Fountain, Jody Fountain, B.C. Corbello, and Mary Dean.
Survivors include his daughters, Angie Parish and Michelle Warren; sons, David Fountain, Eugene Fountain, and Johnny Fountain; and sister, Mrs. Bobbie Parnell.
There will be a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula, MS. The Vancleave Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 24, 2019