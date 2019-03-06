|
Buford Lee Ladner
5/14/1948 - 3/2/2019
Pass Christian, MS
Buford Lee Ladner enjoyed dancing, fishing, hunting, riding horses, going to the casino and going out to eat with his family. He worked as a carpenter in the field of construction. Buford Ladner passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Gulfport, MS at the age of 70.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Randolph and Winnie Ladner, six brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by his children: Kendal (Donna) Ladner, Keith (Anita) Ladner, Kevin Ladner and Kimberly (Matthew) Murray, twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Pass Christian. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 6, 2019