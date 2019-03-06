Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marshall Funeral Home
825 Division St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 432-2495
Resources
More Obituaries for Buford Ladner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buford Ladner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Buford Ladner Obituary
Buford Lee Ladner

5/14/1948 - 3/2/2019

Pass Christian, MS

Buford Lee Ladner enjoyed dancing, fishing, hunting, riding horses, going to the casino and going out to eat with his family. He worked as a carpenter in the field of construction. Buford Ladner passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Gulfport, MS at the age of 70.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Randolph and Winnie Ladner, six brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his children: Kendal (Donna) Ladner, Keith (Anita) Ladner, Kevin Ladner and Kimberly (Matthew) Murray, twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Pass Christian. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now