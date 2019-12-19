|
|
Burlie B. Higgs
1926-2019
Diamondhead
Burlie B. Higgs, age 93 of Diamondhead, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019.
He loved…
Burlie loved God so much that he will spend eternity with his savior Jesus Christ
He loved his country so much that he joined the U.S. Military and fought for freedom in three wars.
Burlie loved his wife of over 50 years, Bettye Nell Higgs, who preceded him in death.
He loved his family and was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Flora Higgs; six brothers; and four sisters.
Burlie is survived by his son, Glenn Michael Higgs (Linda); sisters, Pansy Lawson and Bonnie Skaggs; seven grandchildren/step grandchildren, Jeremy David Higgs (Marlena), Michelle Hough (David), Crystal Cooper (Frank), Aaron Matthew Higgs, Victoria Lizana (Sidney), Benjamin Michael Higgs, Cheyenne Higgs; five great grandchildren; many nephews and nieces; and a close sister-in-law, Carol Brown.
As much as he loved, he is loved.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Calvary Chapel Bay St. Louis, 317 Reese Street, Bay St Louis, MS.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Pass Christian, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 19, 2019