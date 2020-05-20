Byron Anthony White
St. Martin
Age 29, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Jackson County, is serving the family. For details on the arrangements, please refer to www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 20, 2020.