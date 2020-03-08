|
|
Candace Sue Gambrell
August 10,1949 - March 3, 2020
Oxford
Mrs. Candace Sue Gambrell, 70, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her residence in Taylor, MS, surrounded by her beloved family. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Oxford, MS. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Biloxi, MS (2090 Pass Road, Biloxi, MS, 39531). Father Joe Tonos will officate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Gambrell was born in Erie, Pennsylvania to the late Herold Merritt and Delores Merritt. Mrs. Gambrell spent most of her life working as a paralegal and an office manager at Gambrell & Associates, PLLC. Mrs. Gambrell was a proud Ole Miss Rebel who loved animals and all things cozy. In her free time, she enjoyed volunteering for local charities. Despite her continuous battles with Lynch Syndrome, she was always a steady and calming presence for her family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Gambrell is survived by her husband, Robert Gambrell, of Oxford; her mother, Delores Merritt, of Oxford; two daughters, Danielle Weaver of Ocean Springs, MS, and Ellen (Sean) Pelletier of Austin, TX; two sons, John Fryer of Gulfport, MS, and Adam (Shannon) Gambrell of Oxford, MS; and four grandchildren.
Mrs. Gambrell was preceded in death by her Father, Herold Merritt; and one sister, Pamela Bennett.
Donations and memorials in honor of Mrs. Candace Sue Gambrell may be made to Lynch Syndrome International (www.justgiving.com/candygambrell) or to the Clayton Stevens Fund of St. John's Catholic Church (www.osvonlinegiving.com/66).
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 8, 2020