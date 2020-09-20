1/1
Carey Thornton
Carey Aldon Thornton

Belle Chase

Carey Aldon Thornton passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born and grew up in Biloxi, Mississippi, but spent most of his adult life in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana both in Empire and Belle Chasse. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis "Bull" Thornton and Ivy Parker Thornton; and his brother, Louis "Butch" Thornton. He is the beloved husband of 53 years of Jimmie Lee Phillips Thornton. He is the loving father of Carey "Bubba" Thornton, Jr., and Lela Thornton Sercovich (Gary). He is the devoted grandfather of Mila Sercovich, Anica Sercovich, Ivana Sercovich, and Garyn Sercovich. He is the cherished brother of Jean Thornton, and Donna Gaspard (Danny). He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A commercial fisherman, Carey spent his time fishing, both professionally and recreationally. Above all, he loved spending time with his loving family. A loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Private Services are to be held at a later date. Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.


Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
