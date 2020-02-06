|
Carl B. Ricketts
New Orleans
Carl B. Ricketts passed quietly on to meet his Maker on Thursday January 23, 2020 after a brief but fatal illness caused by an infection affecting all his internal organs
Carl is preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters and is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was particularly close to sister-in-law Mary Ann Ricketts and niece and nephew-in-law Kathy and Brent Beall.
He is also survived by his partner of 45 years, Henry Tebbe and their children – Henry, Tara and Edward Tebbe and grandchildren Allison and Henry Lyon Tebbe.
They lived in New Orleans 40 years before retiring to Waveland, Mississippi where they built their retirement home.
In New Orleans Carl was very active as a member and Board member of the Mardi Gras Krewe of Amon Ra and Friday Night Before Mardi Gras. He worked tirelessly for Lazarus Hospice House and the Faubourg St John Neighborhood Association.
Originally from Alabama where he attended the University of Alabama, Carl moved to New Orleans in the 60's with Delta Airlines. When the airlines completed the mergers and buyouts he became part of Pan Am, was transferred to New York and decided to accept an early out offer and retired in 1985.
He and his partner bought the Gartrell Travel Agency and significantly grew the business over the next ten years, ultimately selling in 1995. He consulted with the new owner and ultimately worked as Operations Manager with Concord Shore Services, the boarding company for Carnival Cruise Lines. In 2016 he and his partner retired to Waveland, Mississippi where he remained very active in his Church,
St. Rose de Lima, landscaping the church entrance, working fairs, and fish fries during the Lenten season, working on the St Rose Finance Committee and assisting with the Church's first Fun Run He will be missed by everyone
There will be a service in Waveland, Mississippi
Saturday February 8 at St Rose de Lima Churcch
301 S Necaise Ave. Bay St Louis, MS
10am to 11am Visitation in Church followed by Mass at 11'oclock Celebration Reception at 106 Whispering Pines after Mass
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 6, 2020