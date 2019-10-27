|
|
Carl Andrew "Andy" Fillingame
1957 ~ 2019
McHenry
Carl Andrew "Andy" Fillingame, 62, from Gulfport, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Andy was a native of Gulfport and was a longtime resident of McHenry, Mississippi.
Andy graduated from Gulfport High School and received his associates degree in travel in and tourism from Phillips Junior College. He worked with the Mississippi Forestry Commission for 26 years.
He loved spending time with his family, fishing with his friends and his grandson, traveling, and was an avid "cruise critic".
He was preceded in death by his parents Gary P. Fillingame, and Barbara Fillingame.
He is survived by his spouse Lisa Smith Fillingame; his children, Drew Spradley, Ashley Fillingame, Catie Fillingame DeBerry (Stephen DeBerry) and Gracie Fillingame; his grandson Slade Seymer; his siblings, Rhonda Carlson, Roxanne Kovacevich, and Buddy Fillingame; also, his dogs Roux, Bindi, and Beano.
A private viewing will be held. A celebration of life for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 27, 2019