The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Fillingame
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Fillingame


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Fillingame Obituary
Carl Andrew "Andy" Fillingame

1957 ~ 2019

McHenry

Carl Andrew "Andy" Fillingame, 62, from Gulfport, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Andy was a native of Gulfport and was a longtime resident of McHenry, Mississippi.

Andy graduated from Gulfport High School and received his associates degree in travel in and tourism from Phillips Junior College. He worked with the Mississippi Forestry Commission for 26 years.

He loved spending time with his family, fishing with his friends and his grandson, traveling, and was an avid "cruise critic".

He was preceded in death by his parents Gary P. Fillingame, and Barbara Fillingame.

He is survived by his spouse Lisa Smith Fillingame; his children, Drew Spradley, Ashley Fillingame, Catie Fillingame DeBerry (Stephen DeBerry) and Gracie Fillingame; his grandson Slade Seymer; his siblings, Rhonda Carlson, Roxanne Kovacevich, and Buddy Fillingame; also, his dogs Roux, Bindi, and Beano.

A private viewing will be held. A celebration of life for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now