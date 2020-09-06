1/2
Carl Garriga
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Carl R. Garriga

1926 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Carl R. Garriga, age 93, of Gulfport, passed away on September 4, 2020.

He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Garriga; his mother, Anna Necaise Garriga; his father, Oliver Garriga; a brother, Emmitt Garriga; and 2 sisters, Margie Johnston and Willeta Mauffray.

He is survived by a son, Brian Garriga; 2 daughters, Kim Davis (Paul) and Allison Jones (Wayne); 7 grandchildren, Christopher Garriga, Michael Garriga, Paul Davis, Tonya Davis, Darren Davis, Kayla Davis, and Alexis Jones; 10 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Mr. Garriga was a native of Fenton, MS and was a longtime resident of Gulfport. He served in the Merchant Marines and the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked at Rex Distributing, was the owner/operator of Coastal Petroleum, and later became the captain of the Warrior II. He loved spending time on the water especially fishing and boating. Carl enjoyed dancing and dining each weekend especially with his friend and partner, Pearl Wallace. He liked watching college football, NASCAR, NFL on the weekends, and the Pickers!!!

Visitation will be on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 10 – 11 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am in the church. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
