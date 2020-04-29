|
|
Carl Edward McGehee
Jul 7,1938 - Apr 21, 2020
Wiggins
Carl Edward McGehee, age 81, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, with a lengthy heart condition at Veterans hospital in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was also known as 'Poppy' to his grandchildren and their friends.
Carl served in the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Air Force and attended the University of Louisville, KY. While in the U.S. Air Force, Carl met the love of his life, Rita Ann Fore. They were married for 55 years. He knew when he saw her that she was 'the one'. They were married two weeks later. Carl and Rita got married in 1964 and went on to have one child in 1966, Lisa 'Carlisa' McGehee.
Carl was survived by his loving wife, Rita Ann McGehee of Biloxi, MS; daughter, Lisa 'Carlisa' and her husband, Preston Carpenter of Wiggins, MS; granddaughter, Jana and her husband, William Waters of Jackson, MS; grandson, Fant Carpenter of Wiggins and soon to be wife, Hannah Townsend of Petal, Mississippi. Carl was also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Louise McGehee; brothers, Patrick McGehee Jr., Bill McGehee, sisters, Ruth Thomas and Joyce Kersey.
Carl was a member of First Baptist Church Biloxi, Mississippi. He loved Jesus and reading his bible. He loved his family with all the love he had to give. He led them to church and told them about the love of Jesus. He enjoyed listening to gospel and country music. Elvis was his favorite entertainer. Carl was a wonderful, loving husband, father and grandfather. He deeply loved and adored Rita. They enjoyed many special times together. He loved spending time with his family and almost never missed his daughter's or grandchildren's sporting events, activities, or anything they participated in. He cherished every minute he was with his family. He was considered the #1 fan. He cheered on those whom he knew and loved, in everything they did. Carl loved all things golf. He could hardly wait to play in the Irving Cobb Golf Tournament every year in Paducah, Kentucky and also visit his extended family and lifelong friends. He spent many years playing at Pine Burr Country Club in Wiggins, as well as many courses on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He was a scratch golfer and won many tournaments. If he wasn't playing golf, following Fant or another player on the course, he was changing any television channel to the Golf channel. He loved life, sports, going to the New Orleans Saints games and various concerts. One of his greatest joys was when he and 'ReRe' would take Jana and Fant anywhere they wanted to go when they were growing up. They spent hours in Toys-R-Us, Hobby Lobby, visiting arcades and the mall. He always looked forward to going out to dinner with his family to get a great steak. Every steak dinner he had, he would say it was the best he ever had. Carl was patient and he was kind. His family has taken comfort knowing he is with the Lord. When he entered his eternal kingdom, it has been teased that Heaven rescheduled the 2020 Masters for him in Heaven, and it was Spectacular.
Social distancing kept us from seeing you the last nine days which broke our hearts. You were dearly loved and will be deeply missed until we are with you again. We were blessed with your love for many years, but it wasn't nearly long enough.
A graveside service was held Friday, April 24, at Oaklawn cemetery in McHenry, MS. Arrangements were handled by Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 29, 2020