Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
4901 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
(228) 826-4511
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
4901 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
4901 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
Carl O'Neal


1937 - 2019
Carl O'Neal Obituary
Carl Joseph "Mickey" O'Neal

1937 ~ 2019

Vancleave

Carl Joseph "Mickey "O'Neal, 81, died July 19, 2019 at his home in Larue, Mississippi.

Carl was a native of Biloxi, and a graduate of Biloxi High School and Mississippi State University. He started working at the age of ten as a newspaper carrier for the Daily Herald, was a member of the USNR, serving two years active duty, and a member of the American Legion, post #2002. He worked twenty years for Ingalls Shipbuilding as a cost accountant, and for Browning-Root, also as a cost accountant following the Vietnam War. Carl owned and operated a shrimp boat, Kiddie Go Karts at Funtime, USA, and owned and operated a convenience store, Rue Store, in the Larue community. He was a member of Bonnie Chapel United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rupert Carl O'Neal, his mother, Edna Rae O'Neal and a brother, Micheal Gill "Rusty"O'Neal.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie O'Neal, a brother, Rupert Ray O'Neal( Linda), and his family , Joseph"Joe"O'Neal (Cyndi), Rafe Allen O'Neal(Bryan Dedeaux), Mark Gotjen (Nadine), Rachel Anne Bode (John) , James William Winkel (Stacey),a niece, Katie Ray O'Neal, 16 grandchildren , and 7 great- grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, from 10 am until 12 noon, with a 12 noon chapel service, all at the Vancleave Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 4901 Jim Ramsey Rd., Vancleave, MS. Burial will follow in the Bonnie Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, , Vancleave, MS.

Published in The Sun Herald on July 24, 2019
