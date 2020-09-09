Well today is your Birthday! You would have been 94 ! We were hoping you would make till then ! God had other plans for you ! You are Celebrating it in heaven with him ! It is pretty quite around here ! I can almost here you calling me ! Pearl ! Pearl ! Pearl ! RIP my dear !
Pearl Wallace
Significant Other
September 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 6, 2020
RIP Thank you for your service.
Dee
Neighbor
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.