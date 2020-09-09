1/
Carl Ray Garriga
Carl R. Garriga

Gulfport

Visit. on 9/11 from 10 until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Long Beach. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME served the family.www.riemannfamily.com


Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 8, 2020
Rest in Peace Carl. God bless you and family .

Pat Hodges.
Friend
September 6, 2020
Well today is your Birthday! You would have been 94 ! We were hoping you would make till then ! God had other plans for you ! You are Celebrating it in heaven with him ! It is pretty quite around here ! I can almost here you calling me ! Pearl ! Pearl ! Pearl ! RIP my dear !
Pearl Wallace
Significant Other
September 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 6, 2020
RIP Thank you for your service.
Dee
Neighbor
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
