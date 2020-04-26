|
|
Carleen Edith Hilchey Hall
1945-2020
Biloxi, MS
Carleen Edith Hilchey Hall was born August 1st, 1945 in Batavia, New York to the late Ralph and Edith Starkweather Hilchey. She married her best friend, Stanley Robert Hall, on November 13th, 1965. They were blessed with two sons: Jason Todd (Autumn) and Joel Scott (Sherrie). She delighted in her grandchildren: Kristen Noel, Brittney Nicole (Jared), Joshua Robert, and Samuel Eoin and now great grandchildren: Claire Elaine. She loved people and was known as "The Hug Lady" at her church.
Carleen's siblings were Carol Jean Hilchey Johnson (Darrell) who went to be with Jesus in 1997; Cheryl Ann Hilchey Matla (Paul); and Craig Ralph Hilchey (Lynn). She loved Stan's sisters Anne (Duane, deceased) and Marjorie (Richard), both deceased. Blessed with many nieces and nephews also.
Philippians 3:7-11 "But whatever gain I had, I counted as loss for the sake of Christ. Indeed, I count everything as loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord. For his sake I have suffered the loss of all things and count them as rubbish, in order that I may gain Christ and be found in him, not having a righteousness of my own that comes from the law, but that which comes through faith in Christ, the righteousness from God that depends on faith— that I may know him and the power of his resurrection, and may share his sufferings, becoming like him in his death, that by any means possible I may attain the resurrection from the dead."
To continue Carleen's legacy of ministry to Military service-members and youth worldwide, in lieu of flowers, Stan is asking if you would prayerfully consider supporting the ministry of Jason, Autumn and Samuel Hall through Cadence International. They are ministering to Military Families just like the Hall's overseas. To donate please go to cadence.org/hall
A private family graveside service will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family. View and sign register book at www.bokfh.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2020