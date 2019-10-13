Home

Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
(985) 641-1900
Carleton Pederson
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Fairhope United Methodist Church
155 S. Section Street
Fairhope, AL
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairhope United Methodist Church
155 S. Section Street
Fairhope, AL
Carleton Pederson


1936 - 2019
Carleton Pederson Obituary
Carleton O. Pederson

July 3, 1936 - October 7, 2019

Slidell, LA

Carleton O. Pederson, 83, of Fairhope, Alabama, and longtime resident of Pascagoula, MS, died on Monday, October 7, 2019, in Slidell, Louisiana.

He was born in Hibbing, MN, on July 3, 1936, to the late Kenneth and Sophia Pederson. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1954 and from Michigan Tech at Houghton, Michigan, in 1958 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation he accepted a position with Standard Oil of California (Chevron) and moved to San Francisco where he met and married Emily Hinz of Chicago, Illinois, in 1960. After a successful 38-year career Carl retired from the Chevron Pascagoula Refinery as the Refinery Maintenance Manager and he and Emily made their home in Fairhope, Alabama.

Emily preceded him in death in 2012 after 52 years of marriage. He is survived by daughters Carla Morgan of Fairhope, Alabama, and Shelley (Clay) Compton of Slidell, Louisiana; grandchildren Emily (Ryan) Killion and Molly Morgan of Mobile, Alabama, Chase, Kayla and Troy Compton of Slidell, Louisiana; great-granddaughter Anne Killion. Also surviving are his sister Shirley Angen of Hibbing, Minnesota, brother Paul (Bonny) Pederson of Siren, Wisconsin, sister-in-law Marie Hinz of Chicago, Illinois and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Fairhope United Methodist Church, 155 S. Section Street, Fairhope, AL 36532, at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit at the church on Saturday beginning at 10:30 AM.

Carl was a generous, caring and loving man who will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.

Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook

Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
