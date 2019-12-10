Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
at the church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Pascagoula, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carloyn Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carloyn Joy Davies


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carloyn Joy Davies Obituary
Carolyn Joy Davies

March 24, 1932 - December 7, 2019

Pascagoula

Carolyn Joy Davies, age 87, of Pascagoula passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in the Christmas season celebrating with musical Carols and blessings of Joy just like her name. She was born March 24, 1932 in Mt. Olive, Mississippi to the late Cornelius Bacot and Willie Mae Alexander Bacot. She was a longtime member of First United Presbyterian Church in Pascagoula.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Cornelious Bacot, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Joseph "Ted" Davies, Pascagoula; two daughters, Debra Carolyn Moore, Virginia Beach, VA; Kathy Joy Davies, Augusta, GA; one granddaughter, Rebeca Ann Moore.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 2:00pm, at First Presbyterian Church in Pascagoula with Rev. Matt Mitchell officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow Jackson County Memorial Park in Pascagoula, MS.

You may send condolences to her family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carloyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -