|
|
Carolyn Joy Davies
March 24, 1932 - December 7, 2019
Pascagoula
Carolyn Joy Davies, age 87, of Pascagoula passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in the Christmas season celebrating with musical Carols and blessings of Joy just like her name. She was born March 24, 1932 in Mt. Olive, Mississippi to the late Cornelius Bacot and Willie Mae Alexander Bacot. She was a longtime member of First United Presbyterian Church in Pascagoula.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Cornelious Bacot, Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Joseph "Ted" Davies, Pascagoula; two daughters, Debra Carolyn Moore, Virginia Beach, VA; Kathy Joy Davies, Augusta, GA; one granddaughter, Rebeca Ann Moore.
Funeral Service will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 2:00pm, at First Presbyterian Church in Pascagoula with Rev. Matt Mitchell officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow Jackson County Memorial Park in Pascagoula, MS.
You may send condolences to her family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 10, 2019