Dr. Carlton Ronald Vollberg
1941 - 2020
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Dr. Carlton Ronald Vollberg, age 79, born April 3, 1941, in Pittsburgh, PA, died on November 24, 2020.
Since retiring to Collegedale, TN, in 2016, he has been a member of the Collegedale University Seventh Day Adventist Church. Dr. Vollberg practiced family medicine for 30 years in Port Charlotte, Florida, and attended the Port Charlotte Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Survivors include wife, Antonia M. (Giarrusso) Vollberg; son, Dr. Carlton M. Vollberg; daughter, Lisa L. (Vollberg) Klein and five grandchildren.
He will be remembered for his invaluable service in the medical community, a loving husband, father and grandfather.
There will be no visitation or services at the funeral home.
Please visit www.heritagechatanooga.com to share words of comfort.
Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421.


Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.
