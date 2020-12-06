Carmelite Durnin Moreau
February 28, 1943 - December 2, 2020
Diamondhead, Mississippi - Who is C-A-R-M-E-L-I-T-E?
C - is for CARING. Her # 1 virtue.
A - is for ATHLETICISM. Tennis, Pickle Ball, volleyball, softball,
R - is for READING. Always with a book on hand or on Kendle.
M - is for MOTHER. Three sons never have a better one.
E – is for ELEGANCE. So graceful, classy and fashionable.
L - is for LOVING. Most affectionate and sympathetic.
I – is for IDEAL. The perfect wife.
T - is for TOMBOY. "Son" her Dad never had. Jack of all trades.
Also, TALENTED-- A great dancer.
E – is for EVERYTHING. What she means to us.
Obituary
Carmelite Durnin Moreau died December 2, 2020 after a four-year courageous battle with cancer. She was born in the Irish Channel neighborhood of New Orleans, LA and was the second of three girls. She grew up in Kenner, LA and attended East Jefferson HS. In her senior year she was voted "High School Queen ". She married and raised three sons while living in N.O. East in St. Maria Goretti Parish.
Carmelite loved people and enjoyed doing fun things. She was an excellent dancer. She enjoyed playing many games with friends. Hand & Foot cards was her favorite. Tennis was her number one sport but that later gave way to Pickle Ball. In 2019, she won two Gold Medals in the Mississippi Senior Olympics for Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles. At home, she enjoyed gardening, caring for birds and the company of her pet cat, Ebby. Carmelite volunteered at the Food Pantry and was a member of the Women's Club at MHT Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Durnin, and sister Carolyn Garcich. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jerry P. Moreau, her sons Remy (Michelle), Gregg (Joelle), Bart (Kim), grandchildren, Dustin and Kayla and great, great grandson, Levi; a sister, Wilma Durnin Iwanczyk (Franc), and a special cousin, Susan Eumont (Ernie).
On December 14, 2020, Fr. Patrick "Paddy" Mockler will celebrate Mass at the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9062 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian, MS, 39571 at 12:00 noon. Visitation to begin at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow at the Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead, MS 39525. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a Food Pantry of your choice.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd, Pass Christian, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com