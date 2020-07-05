Carmen Jacqueline Breaux Perry
Mar. 8, 1937--Jun. 30, 2020
Gautier
Carmen Jacqueline Breaux Perry, 83, of Gautier, MS, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born on March 8, 1937, in Gueydan, LA.
Carmen was married to the love of her life, Berton J. Perry, for nearly 65 years. Together, they owned and operated Perry's Yamaha in Pascagoula, MS.
Carmen is survived by her husband, Berton J. Perry; sons, Joey (Theresa) Perry, John (Wendy) Perry, and Steven (Kelly) Perry; grandchildren, Dana (Ian) McCormack, Monica (Patrick) Hasling, Andrew Perry, Christopher Perry, John William Perry, and Jacob Marler; great-grandchildren, Roslyn McCormack and Dakotah Perry; sister, Helena Anderson; and sister-in-law, Marge Perry; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Mrs. Perry will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m., at Vincent Funeral Home in Gueydan, LA. A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Corey Campeaux officiating. Interment will follow at Gueydan Cemetery.
Heritage Funeral Home is honored to assist the family and Vincent Funeral Home of Gueydan, LA with funeral arrangements for Carmen Jacqueline Perry. Condolences may be sent to the Perry family at www.heritagefuneralhome.us
or www.vincentfuneralhome.net
, 337-536-6124.