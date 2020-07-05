1/1
Carmen Perry
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen Jacqueline Breaux Perry

Mar. 8, 1937--Jun. 30, 2020

Gautier

Carmen Jacqueline Breaux Perry, 83, of Gautier, MS, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born on March 8, 1937, in Gueydan, LA.

Carmen was married to the love of her life, Berton J. Perry, for nearly 65 years. Together, they owned and operated Perry's Yamaha in Pascagoula, MS.

Carmen is survived by her husband, Berton J. Perry; sons, Joey (Theresa) Perry, John (Wendy) Perry, and Steven (Kelly) Perry; grandchildren, Dana (Ian) McCormack, Monica (Patrick) Hasling, Andrew Perry, Christopher Perry, John William Perry, and Jacob Marler; great-grandchildren, Roslyn McCormack and Dakotah Perry; sister, Helena Anderson; and sister-in-law, Marge Perry; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Mrs. Perry will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m., at Vincent Funeral Home in Gueydan, LA. A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Corey Campeaux officiating. Interment will follow at Gueydan Cemetery.

Heritage Funeral Home is honored to assist the family and Vincent Funeral Home of Gueydan, LA with funeral arrangements for Carmen Jacqueline Perry. Condolences may be sent to the Perry family at www.heritagefuneralhome.us or www.vincentfuneralhome.net , 337-536-6124.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9721 Highway 63
Moss Point, MS 39552
(228) 475-9861
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heritage Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved