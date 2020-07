Carol Ann Saucier Andrews1944 ~ 2020BiloxiCarol Ann Saucier Andrews, 76, of Biloxi, MS passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Gulfport.Mrs. Andrews was a native and lifelong resident of Biloxi and a member of Nativity BVM Cathedral. She was a retired owner and bookkeeper for Biloxi Lumber Company. Mrs. Andrews was a loving mother and grandmother.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Clement Saucier.Mrs. Andrews' survivors include her husband of 53 years, Roy G. Andrews; her children, Gregg (Cynthia) Andrews, Sheri Andrews and Michael (Aaron Flores) Andrews; her sisters, Melanie (Kenny) Hall and Julia (Eddie) Geiser; her brother, Rodney (Jan) Saucier; and her grandchildren, Caitlyn (Michael) Howarth, Tommy Jay "T.J." (Dana) Andrews, Chad Andrews, Madeline Andrews, London Flores and Westin Flores.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Nativity BVM Cathedral on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 11:00 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family.View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM