Carol Ann Saucier Andrews
1944 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Carol Ann Saucier Andrews, 76, of Biloxi, MS passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Gulfport.
Mrs. Andrews was a native and lifelong resident of Biloxi and a member of Nativity BVM Cathedral. She was a retired owner and bookkeeper for Biloxi Lumber Company. Mrs. Andrews was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Clement Saucier.
Mrs. Andrews' survivors include her husband of 53 years, Roy G. Andrews; her children, Gregg (Cynthia) Andrews, Sheri Andrews and Michael (Aaron Flores) Andrews; her sisters, Melanie (Kenny) Hall and Julia (Eddie) Geiser; her brother, Rodney (Jan) Saucier; and her grandchildren, Caitlyn (Michael) Howarth, Tommy Jay "T.J." (Dana) Andrews, Chad Andrews, Madeline Andrews, London Flores and Westin Flores.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Nativity BVM Cathedral on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 11:00 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family.
