Carol Marie (Hennington) Carlisle
October 5, 1937 - June 7, 2019
Ocean Springs
Carol Hennington Carlisle, devoted wife and loving mother of five children passed away June 7, 2019 at the age of 81.
Carol was born in McCaulley, Texas on October 5, 1937 to Lily May and Roy B. Hennington. While attending Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas, Carol met Robert N. (Bob) Carlisle. Carol and Bob married November 28, 1958. They celebrated 60 years of marriage last November.
Carol was proceeded in death by her father, Roy, her mother Lilly May and brother David. She is survived by her husband Bob, her five children Elisa, Robert, Gordon, Elaine and Bethany, and her brother Bryan.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Ocean Springs, Ms. Visitation will be held at 10am with a service following at 11am.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 12, 2019