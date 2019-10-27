|
|
Carol E. Messenger
1946 - 2019
Ocean Springs
Carol E. Messenger age 73 passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in Pascagoula, MS surrounded by her family.
Carol was born in Mount Vernon, Illinois, was a long time resident of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, but spent most of her younger years growing up in New Mexico.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Iris Lawrence.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, David Messenger; her son, Mike Messenger (Julie); grandchildren, Taylor Childress, Maya Messenger, and Max Messenger; her great-grandchild Gracie Childress; her siblings, Jim Lawrence (Jody), Larry Lawrence (Rene), and Glenna Cameron (John).
She will be remembered for her warm, giving spirit and the love and thoughtfulness she showed to others, which was often presented in the form of home baked goodies and her creative crafts. She enjoyed spending her time searching for antiques and watching the Saints play.
Her generous heart and feisty spirit will not easily be forgotten.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd., at Washington Ave. in West Jackson County is proudly serving the Messenger Family. Memories, photos and condolences can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 27, 2019