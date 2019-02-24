Carol Mae Lacy Giuffria



1928-2019



Gulfport



Carol Mae Lacy Giuffria, age 90 of Gulfport, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was formerly of Long Beach.



Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Salvador Giuffria; her father, W.V. Lacy; her mother, Ida Lacy; and her brothers, Tom Lacy and Andy Lacy.



She is survived by her daughters, Marie Stanbro and her husband Norman, Madelyn Dabbs and her husband Richard, Mary Duncan and her husband Freddie, and Malissa Arnold and her husband Todd, Sr.; her sister, Irene Lacy; her grandchildren, Norman Stanbro, Dennis Stanbro, Natalie Stanbro, Susan Stanbro, Brandy Gravitt, Britt Eubanks, Jenny Vannote, and Heather Prichard; and her great grandchildren, Dalton Stanbro, Ava Stanbro, Anna Gravitt, Miles Gravitt, Trip Eubanks, Archer Eubanks, Gavin Vannote, and Lilli Vannote.



Carol enjoyed the Long Beach Garden Club, was skilled at ceramics and painting, and never missed an opportunity to have fun spending time with others. She was a devout Catholic and member of the Memorial Auxiliary. She never met a stranger.



Her impact on those who knew her is unmeasurable. Her smile, wit, and wisdom will never be forgotten. Carol's zest for life and radiating joy have been illustrated by her strong will, love of gatherings, traveling the world with Sal, and her desire to be surrounded by family.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM, Monday, February 25, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Long Beach, with a visitation for family and friends from 12:00 PM until mass begins. Interment will follow at Long Beach City Cemetery.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd., Long Beach, is serving the family.



An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 24, 2019