Carol V. Epley Hill
1921-2020
Long Beach
Carol V. Epley Hill, age 98 and a resident of Long Beach, passed away on January 14, 2020 at home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Mildred Epley; her husband of 63 years, Rex Hill; her sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Donald Maglott.
She leaves behind her children, Steve Hill (Roxanne), Marcia Skogen (Ray), and Judy Bland (Larry); her grandchildren, Renee Marcellus (Pat), Dawn Huffman (Chris), Joel Skogen (Deidre), Kelly Hill, Andrea Reed, Ryan Bland (Tabby), and Tyler Hill (Jill); her great-grandchildren, Topher Huffman, Neal Marcellus, Aaron Huffman, Amanda Marcellus, Erik Skogen, Crystal James, Maddie Ownsby, Leigh Chaisson, Natalie Malley, Branden Beaver, Addie Hill, Lily Hill, Silas Hill, Amelia Hill, Chase Jones, and Sammy Bland; and her 14 great-great grandchildren.
Carol was a native of Ohio and attended business school for two years. She worked in the credit department at Sears, Bailey Mortgage Company, and several other businesses. She and her military officer husband, Rex, served in many places across the United States and abroad. While on active duty in the military, she raised three children and helped to care for her grandchildren.
Her many accomplishments include creating over 300 hand sewn dolls (Hills Dolls), upholstery, and sewing clothes for her daughters. She was always available for her children and grandchildren. She belonged to First United Methodist Church of Long Beach. Carol was loved by all who knew her, and she loved everyone she knew.
The family would like to thank Deaconess Hospice and P.R.A.D.A. for their wonderful and loving care.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd., Long Beach. The funeral service will be at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude, South Mississippi Humane Society, or First United Methodist Church of Long Beach.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 16, 2020