Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Price Obituary
Carol Price

Saucier

Carol Price, age 72, of Saucier, passed away on January 10, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Pauline Overby, Sr.; a brother, Robert "Bobby" Overby, Jr.; a brother-in-law, Cottie Saucier; and a grandson, Reeves Matthew Fairley.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Glenn Price; her children, Melinda (Brent) Fairley, Randy (Kassi) Price, and Stacy (Deano) Harrison; a brother, Billy (Sylvia) Overby; 2 sisters-in-law, Lanette Overby and Joan Saucier; 10 grandchildren, Reagan, Reed, and Rylan Fairley, Jillian and Jackson Cain, Carmen and Reese Price, Connor, Dylan, and Drew Harrison; and other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Price enjoyed spending time with her family.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 2 – 4 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. A prayer service will be at 4 pm in the funeral Home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to one's favorite charity.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -