Carol Price
Saucier
Carol Price, age 72, of Saucier, passed away on January 10, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Pauline Overby, Sr.; a brother, Robert "Bobby" Overby, Jr.; a brother-in-law, Cottie Saucier; and a grandson, Reeves Matthew Fairley.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Glenn Price; her children, Melinda (Brent) Fairley, Randy (Kassi) Price, and Stacy (Deano) Harrison; a brother, Billy (Sylvia) Overby; 2 sisters-in-law, Lanette Overby and Joan Saucier; 10 grandchildren, Reagan, Reed, and Rylan Fairley, Jillian and Jackson Cain, Carmen and Reese Price, Connor, Dylan, and Drew Harrison; and other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Price enjoyed spending time with her family.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 2 – 4 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. A prayer service will be at 4 pm in the funeral Home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to one's favorite charity.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 14, 2020