Carol Rose Urban



Gulfport



Age 85 of Gulfport, passed away on Aug 18, 2020. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, assisted the family. She is being transferred to Busch Funeral Home in Parma, OH.440-842-7800





