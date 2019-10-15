Home

Holder Wells Funeral Home - Moss Point
4007 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
(228) 475-2112
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Serene Memorial Gardens
Moss Point, MS
1946 - 2019
Carole Crowley Obituary
Carole Elizabeth Crowley

Dec 11, 1946-Oct 11, 2019

Moss Point

Carole Elizabeth (Channell) Crowley, age 72, of Moss Point, Mississippi, passed from this life on Friday, October 11, 2019.

Ms Carole was preceded in death by her Father, Carey Miller Channell and her Mother, Dorothy Lozella Hawes Channell, and her Husband, Terrell G. Crowley

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Edgar F. "Trey" McCrory lll and wife (Wanda), of Vancleave, Ms and Carey Ray McCrory and wife, (Charlotte), of Helena, Ms. Also survived by Granddaughters; Channelle McCrory of Jackson and Creek M. McCrory of Helena; Grandsons; Ryan F. McCrory of Leakesville, Chase G. McCrory of Vancleave and Chevy R. McCrory of Helena, 3 Great Grandchildren, two sisters; Patricia R. Rutland and Dena E Channell of Wesson, Ms, two brothers; Bobby Harris, and Tommy Channell of Slidell, La. She enjoyed fishing, flowers and crafts.

A Graveside service will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Serene Memorial Gardens in Moss Point, MS.

Holder-Wells Funeral Home at 4007 Main Street Moss Point, Ms is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
