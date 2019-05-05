Home

Richmond-August Funeral Home
184 Main St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 436-6722
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richmond August Chapel
184 Main St
Biloxi, MS
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church
Biloxi, MS
Rosary
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church
Biloxi, MS
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church
Biloxi, MS
Caroly R. Perry Obituary
Carolyn R Perry

Oct 19,1948 - April 30,2019

Biloxi

God saw that the road was getting rough and you fought the good fight, so He decided to call you to eternal rest. Your task is complete. Come take your seat that has been prepared for you.

Carolyn was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Ramsey and was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Howard Perry, and two sisters, Claire Marie Edwards and Elizabeth Ramsey.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Gillispie (Darren) and granddaughter, Simone Gillispie.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Richmond August Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Biloxi at 12:00 PM where friends may visit beginning at 9:00 AM with the Rosary beginning at 10:30.

Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park in Biloxi.

Richmond August Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of

Ms. Carolyn R. Perry



Published in The Sun Herald on May 5, 2019
