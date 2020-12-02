Carolyn Anne Heise Holder
November 20, 2020
Ocean Springs, Mississippi - Carolyn Anne Heise Holder, age 72, of Ocean Springs, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Ms. Holder was a longtime resident of the MS Gulf Coast. She was an active member of Ramsay Hills Baptist Church. A loving mother, grandmother, and friend, she will be missed by many.
Ms. Holder was preceded in death by her son, Brett Allen Beemer.
Survivors include Erin Jean and Walter David Grater, Jennifer Elizabeth Staerk; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held at Ramsay Hills Baptist Church on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10am – 12pm. Services begin at 12pm followed by interment.
The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
