1/
Carolyn Anne Heise Holder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Anne Heise Holder
November 20, 2020
Ocean Springs, Mississippi - Carolyn Anne Heise Holder, age 72, of Ocean Springs, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Ms. Holder was a longtime resident of the MS Gulf Coast. She was an active member of Ramsay Hills Baptist Church. A loving mother, grandmother, and friend, she will be missed by many.
Ms. Holder was preceded in death by her son, Brett Allen Beemer.
Survivors include Erin Jean and Walter David Grater, Jennifer Elizabeth Staerk; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held at Ramsay Hills Baptist Church on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10am – 12pm. Services begin at 12pm followed by interment.
The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ramsay Hills Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Service
12:00 PM
Ramsay Hills Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved