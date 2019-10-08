|
Carolyn "Grandma Bea" or "Mrs. Bea" Robnette
1940-2019
Lucedale
Mrs. Carolyn "Grandma Bea" or "Mrs. Bea" Robnette, 79, of Lucedale, passed away October 5, 2019 in Mobile. Mrs. Robnette was a member of Grace Pointe Church in Wiggins and a retired sales clerk for Real Deal in Wiggins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Randal Isaiah Warden and Pearley Marie Head Warden and five brothers, Clyde Warden, Douglas Warden, David Warden, T.W. Warden and Marlon Warden.
She is survived by her husband, George Robnette of Wiggins; her children, Deborah Sheehan (Kevin) of Newnan, Georgia; Randy Rozier (Sharon) of Fort Worth, Texas, Dennis Rozier of Panama City, Florida and Judy Thompson (Hurshel) of Hurley, Mississippi and two step children, George Robnette Jr. (Norma) of New Augusta and Sheila Havens (Lewis) of Wiggins; nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, six step grandchildren and one step great grandson and one sister, Janell Jackson of Wiggins.
Visitation will be from 11-1 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Grace Pointe Church in Wiggins with the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Wiggins City Cemetery. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 8, 2019