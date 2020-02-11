|
|
Mrs. Carolyn Aldridge DeIorio
1942 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Mrs. Carolyn Aldridge Delorio, age 77, a longtime resident of Biloxi, MS, passed away at her home on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Carolyn Pearl Aldridge was born on the first anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1942, to the late M.N. "Nick" and Belma Waldrup Aldridge in Pope, MS, a small north Mississippi town that she always claimed. She graduated from Pope High School, where she played basketball, sang in the chorus, and was active in many aspects of school life. She attended Belhaven College and graduated from the University of Mississippi where she was a member of Phi Mu fraternity.
After her children were in school, Carolyn entered the work force and began a successful 38 year career with the Mississippi Department of Human Services. She served as Associate Director and later Director of Harrison County Department of Human Services.
Carolyn was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church. Prior to her decline in health, she enjoyed singing in the choir.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Nick and Belma Aldridge.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Steve Delorio; her daughter, Michelle Brown Maxwell (Marc); her son, Michael Brown; her brother, Mack Aldridge (Dorothy Lou) of Oxford, MS; her step-son, Phillip Delorio (Lauren); her step-daughters, Stephanie Wheat (Charles) and Susan Kulick; her step-grandaughter, Emily Rose; grandchildren Logan, Tiffiney and Monica; and her great grandchild, Selena.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Heritage United Methodist Church, 4322 Popp's Ferry Rd, D'Iberville, MS, with a visitation for family and friends starting at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi is serving the family.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 11, 2020