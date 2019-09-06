|
|
Carolyn Nash Jones
10/25/1953 - 8/30/2019
Pascagoula, MS
Carolyn Nash Jones was born in Pascagoula, MS. She retired 4 years ago from Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, after 40 years of dedicated service. Carolyn Jones passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS at the age of 65.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy and Elma Pilkington, Sr., siblings, Regina Wattes and Tommy Pilkington, Jr.
She is survived by her 4 children: Marcus L. Nash, Felisa Nash Cox, Brendon J. Nash and LeShaun D. Nash; sister: JoAnn Williams; six grandchildren, Chenell Nash, Korey Cox, Savannah Nash, Marcus Nash, Kennedy Nash and Lennox Nash; one great-grandson: Jamari Hawkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service 2 PM Sunday, 9/8/2019 at MARSHALL LIFE CENTER, 810 Division St. in Biloxi. WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 6, 2019