Carolyn Marie Smith



January 4, 1947-June 18, 2019



Jackson, MS



Carolyn Marie Smith passed unto eternal light peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends at St. Dominic's Hospital on June 18th, 2019 in Jackson Mississippi at the age of 72.



Carolyn is survived by her companion and best friend; Jerry Lake, owner of Carter Jewelers; her son and daughter in law; Jesse and Sandi Webb of The Woodlands, TX; her beloved grandchildren; Jesslynn, Charles Patrick and Nicholas; her siblings Patricia (Patsy) Patton Ellis of Bay St. Louis and Danny Patton of Dedeaux, MS; She is preceded in death by her husband Patrick Smith of Jackson, MS; her mother Sylvia Patton of Pass Christian, MS; her sisters Diane Patton of Bay St. Louis, MS and Lynda Kay Frazier of Gautier, MS; her twin brothers Edward (Big Bubby) Patton and Edwin (Lil Bubby) Patton of Kiln, MS.



Carolyn was born on January 4th, 1947 in Bay St. Louis, MS, to Sylvia and Robert Patton. In 1977, she married Patrick Smith, a veteran of the Marine Corp who served us with honor in Vietnam. Together, they found happiness in God, good health and raising their son Jesse to be the man and good father that he is today. She spent over twenty years in Saudi Arabia working for the Saudi Arabian oil company, Aramco, in communications. Carolyn traveled all over the world during this time.



Carolyn was a family first individual who loved life and who was passionate about the good health and well-being of herself and loved ones. She was an active and dedicated member of St. Richards church in Jackson, MS.



Visitation is scheduled for 10am to 11am July 1st, 2019 at St. Richards in Jackson, MS, with mass to follow from 11am to 12pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Carolyn's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Richards Catholic Church or . The family would like to thank the caregivers at St. Dominic's hospital in Jackson, MS, for their efforts and dedication. Published in The Sun Herald on June 29, 2019