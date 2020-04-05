|
|
Carolyn McLane
January 24, 1940-March 27, 2020
Colorado Springs
Carolyn Ann McLane, 80, of Colorado Springs died March 27, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1940 in Biloxi, Mississippi to Earl Francis and Vera Mae (Wentzell) Cook. She graduated from Biloxi High School and Delta State Teachers College (now Delta State University) in Cleveland, Mississippi.
Carolyn married Daniel Lee McLane, Sr. on December 26, 1969 at First Presbyterian Church in Biloxi. She was a resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado from 1981-1986 and 1988-present. She worked as a music and elementary school teacher. She frequently sang in church choirs and enjoyed playing hymns and carols on the piano at home. She had a keen love for dogs and worked with the San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society in the Colorado Springs area.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Daniel McLane, Sr.; her son, Daniel McLane, Jr. (Katrina); her grandson, Lachlan McLane; and her sister, Brenda Post. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services are planned with interment at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn's memory to the San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society in Alamosa, Colorado (www.slvaws.org).
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2020