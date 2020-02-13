Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Dedeaux, MS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Dedeaux, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Seal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Seal


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Seal Obituary
Carolyn Faye Seal

1945 ~ 2020

Standard

Carolyn Faye Seal, age 74, was called home by God on February 11, 2020. She was born in Hancock County and was a lifelong resident of the Standard Community.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Artis Ladner and Pearlena Cuevas Ladner; and her sisters, Uneeda Conn and Greta Dew.

She is survived by husband of 55 years, Robert "Bobby" Seal; two daughters, Rhonda Golding (Keene), Robin Gex (Joseph II); four grandchildren, Joseph "Manning" Gex III, Lane Gex, Ladd Gex, Linen Golding, all of Standard Community; one sister, Nettie Morris of Poplarville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was of Catholic faith and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dedeaux.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6:00 – 9:00 pm at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dedeaux. Interment will follow at Standard Sandhill Cemetery.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -