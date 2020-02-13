|
|
Carolyn Faye Seal
1945 ~ 2020
Standard
Carolyn Faye Seal, age 74, was called home by God on February 11, 2020. She was born in Hancock County and was a lifelong resident of the Standard Community.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Artis Ladner and Pearlena Cuevas Ladner; and her sisters, Uneeda Conn and Greta Dew.
She is survived by husband of 55 years, Robert "Bobby" Seal; two daughters, Rhonda Golding (Keene), Robin Gex (Joseph II); four grandchildren, Joseph "Manning" Gex III, Lane Gex, Ladd Gex, Linen Golding, all of Standard Community; one sister, Nettie Morris of Poplarville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was of Catholic faith and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dedeaux.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6:00 – 9:00 pm at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dedeaux. Interment will follow at Standard Sandhill Cemetery.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 13, 2020