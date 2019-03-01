Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wyatt Funeral Home - Opp
1018 Florala Hwy.
Opp, AL 36467
(334) 493-2506
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wyatt Funeral Home - Opp
1018 Florala Hwy.
Opp, AL 36467
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Wyatt Funeral Home - Opp
1018 Florala Hwy.
Opp, AL 36467
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Wyatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Wyatt


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Wyatt Obituary
Carolyn Bodie Wyatt

October 27, 1947--February 27, 2019

Opp, Alabama

Mrs. Carolyn J. Thompkins Bodie Wyatt, age 71, of Opp, Alabama died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Jimmy Wyatt; daughter, Racheal Bodie Cole (Kris); step-daughters, Angie Wyatt, Meredith Wyatt Greene (Chap) and Stacy Wyatt (Lindsey); brothers, James Gary Thompkins (Margaret), Christopher Thompkins (Tammy) and Wayne Thompkins (Rita); sisters, Jennifer Michaud (Andy), Annette Walochik (Chuck) and Penny Stephens (Herlon); grandchildren, Bailey, Riley & Clare Cole, Wyatt Sherwin, Mary Kate Flaig, Connor & Cameron Greene and Brayson & Parker Wyatt; and numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Foye Johns Thompkins & Carl Dexter Thompkins, Jr.; and siblings, Bubba Thompkins, Patricia Sims, Mary Dickenson and Melissa Thompkins.

Funeral services will be held at 3 pm Saturday, March 2, 2019 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with Sam Johnson officiating. The family will be receiving friends at Wyatt Funeral Home one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the or your local animal shelter/rescue.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now