Carolyn Bodie Wyatt
October 27, 1947--February 27, 2019
Opp, Alabama
Mrs. Carolyn J. Thompkins Bodie Wyatt, age 71, of Opp, Alabama died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Jimmy Wyatt; daughter, Racheal Bodie Cole (Kris); step-daughters, Angie Wyatt, Meredith Wyatt Greene (Chap) and Stacy Wyatt (Lindsey); brothers, James Gary Thompkins (Margaret), Christopher Thompkins (Tammy) and Wayne Thompkins (Rita); sisters, Jennifer Michaud (Andy), Annette Walochik (Chuck) and Penny Stephens (Herlon); grandchildren, Bailey, Riley & Clare Cole, Wyatt Sherwin, Mary Kate Flaig, Connor & Cameron Greene and Brayson & Parker Wyatt; and numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Foye Johns Thompkins & Carl Dexter Thompkins, Jr.; and siblings, Bubba Thompkins, Patricia Sims, Mary Dickenson and Melissa Thompkins.
Funeral services will be held at 3 pm Saturday, March 2, 2019 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with Sam Johnson officiating. The family will be receiving friends at Wyatt Funeral Home one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the or your local animal shelter/rescue.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 1, 2019