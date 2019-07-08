Mr. Carroll "Butch" David Raley



1949 ~ 2019



Ocean Springs



Mr. Carroll "Butch" David Raley, age 70, of Ocean Springs, MS, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Ocean Springs.



Mr. Raley was born in Biloxi, MS and was a longtime native of Biloxi. He graduated from Biloxi High School in 1967. Mr. Raley dedicated most of his life to sports. What began as a love for baseball became much more than that. During his sports career, he, along with his teammates, won 10 State Baseball Championships spanning from Little League, Pony, High School and Junior College.



Mr. Raley was granted a full athletic Scholarship to Tulane University in 1969. In addition to baseball, Mr. Raley earned two letters each in football and basketball at Biloxi High School. He was also an avid golfer. When Mr. Raley stopped playing, he started coaching and began a career focused on sports in the City of Biloxi. He was a recent inductee of the Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Sports Hall of Fame.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Raley and Myrtle Trahan Raley Brentz; his wife, Mary Sue Poston Raley; and his brother, Melvin Raley.



Mr. Raley is survived by his fiancée, Peggy Bandoly Nanninga of Ocean Springs; his daughters, Cheryl Raley of Mobile, AL and Susan (Brian) Anderson of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; and his brothers, Wendell (Ginny) Raley of Woolmarket and Terry (Beth) Raley of Gulfport; and sister-in-law, Sandra Raley.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church at 10am. Friends may visit one-hour prior. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on July 8, 2019