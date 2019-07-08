The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carroll Raley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carroll Raley


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carroll Raley Obituary
Mr. Carroll "Butch" David Raley

1949 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Mr. Carroll "Butch" David Raley, age 70, of Ocean Springs, MS, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Ocean Springs.

Mr. Raley was born in Biloxi, MS and was a longtime native of Biloxi. He graduated from Biloxi High School in 1967. Mr. Raley dedicated most of his life to sports. What began as a love for baseball became much more than that. During his sports career, he, along with his teammates, won 10 State Baseball Championships spanning from Little League, Pony, High School and Junior College.

Mr. Raley was granted a full athletic Scholarship to Tulane University in 1969. In addition to baseball, Mr. Raley earned two letters each in football and basketball at Biloxi High School. He was also an avid golfer. When Mr. Raley stopped playing, he started coaching and began a career focused on sports in the City of Biloxi. He was a recent inductee of the Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Sports Hall of Fame.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Raley and Myrtle Trahan Raley Brentz; his wife, Mary Sue Poston Raley; and his brother, Melvin Raley.

Mr. Raley is survived by his fiancée, Peggy Bandoly Nanninga of Ocean Springs; his daughters, Cheryl Raley of Mobile, AL and Susan (Brian) Anderson of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; and his brothers, Wendell (Ginny) Raley of Woolmarket and Terry (Beth) Raley of Gulfport; and sister-in-law, Sandra Raley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church at 10am. Friends may visit one-hour prior. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now